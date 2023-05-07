GT Vs LSG: Dream 11 Prediction, Playing XI, Head To Head Record For IPL 2023 Match 51

Gujarat Titans are up against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 51 of the Indian Premier League 2023. While the defending champions face Krunal Pandya and others, they ended up gathering all the information. As the date approached, Hardik Pandya and co. can find peace at their gate.

Gujarat Titans will host Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 Match 51 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams head into the match on the back of contrasting results in their last game. While GT earned a nine-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, LSG’s previous clash against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings got washed out midway through the game due to rain.

GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Match 51: Predicted Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants: Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

GT vs LSG today IPL match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

Given their recent forms, GT is more likely to use the home advantage to the max and end up winning the match.

GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Match 51: Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Shubman Gill, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Ravi Bishnoi

Captain first choice: Hardik Pandya || Captain second choice: Marcus Stoinis

Vice-captain first choice: Rashid Khan || Vice-captain second choice: Krunal Pandya

GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Match 51: Pitch Report

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is known for being a traditionally balanced track with held for everyone. While the seamers are expected to recieve swing with new ball, spinners are set to dominate in the middle overs. Batsmen might also need to be a bit extra cautious early on, before taking control eventually.

GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Match 51: Head-to-head records

Both teams have played a total of three games so far against each other in the IPL since 2022. Interestingly, LSG is yet to defeat GT in a match. The defending champions have defeated LSG in all encounters so far.