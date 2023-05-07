GT Vs LSG: Krunal Pandya Offers Striking Statement In The Wake Of Kohli-Gambhir Spat

Krunal Pandya, the new captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), delivered a sound message ahead of their crucial away match against defending champs Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing IPL 2023 campaign. LSG has faced some setbacks in their recent games, with only one win in their last four matches. Two major injuries to Jaydev Unadkat and regular skipper KL Rahul, who are both ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

Additionally, the Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir altercation has caused controversy in the cricket world. When LSG hosted Royal Challengers Bangalore for a home game last week, Kohli and Gambhir got involved in an ugly face-off, resulting in a huge buzz around the match. To make the matter worse, LSG even lost the match by 18 runs.

Unadkat injured his shoulder during a practice session before the RCB game, while Rahul injured his hamstring during the game against RCB at Ekana Stadium. LSG signed Karun Nair as Rahul’s replacement, and they appointed Krunal as the captain.

During the toss, presenter IPL Murali Kartik asked Krunal for his message to the team, to which he confidently responded, “We have played well so far and are in a good position in the points table.” Despite the injuries and recent setbacks, Krunal expressed enthusiasm about leading his team and their strong batting lineup, hoping they could chase down the target.

As far as the match is concerned, Gujarat Titans posted a massive 227/2 in 20 overs thanks to some brilliant knocks from Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill. Hardik Pandya and David Miller also contributed to the total with their quick fire batting.

LSG vs GT: Playing XIs and Impact Players

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya (C), Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan.

LSG Impact Players: Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill (In for Joshua Little), Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad.

GT Impact Players: Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh.

