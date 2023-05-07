GT Vs LSG: Virat Kohli Enjoys Titans Innings And Heaps Praise On Star Opening Batsman

Gujarat Titans are playing against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in match 51 of the IPL 2023. Titans have made an explosive start to the match and scored 227/2 in the first 20 overs. Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill added 142 runs for the first wicket as Saha knocked a stellar innings of 81 runs off 43 balls at a strike rate of 188.37. His innings also included ten fours and four sixes.

Wriddhiman Saha’s innings were also applauded by Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Virat Kohli, who lauded his batting after he shared an Instagram story for the same. Sharing a photo of Saha on TV, Virat wrote, “What a player” over the image. The Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper-batsman has remained at exceptional form in the Indian Premier League 2023 and till now has scored 273 runs in the eleven matches he has played so far in this season.

Virat Kohli lauds Wriddhiman Saha

Coming back to the GT vs LSG IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans opened the innings and have put up a score of 227/2. They have given the Lucknow Super Giants a target of 228 runs. Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill gave an explosive start and added 142 runs for the first wicket and also put up a solid platform for a big first-inning score.

Apart from Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill was the star of the Gujarat Titans’ batting line-up. He played an unbeaten knock of 94 runs in just 51 balls and his innings included two fours and seven sixes.

GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Match 51: Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan