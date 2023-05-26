GT Vs MI: Shubman Gill Joins Virat Kohli In Elite 2-man Club After Record-breaking Season

Gujarat Titans take on Mumbai Indians in a crucial IPL Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium. Gujarat lost to Chennai Super Kings in a one-sided encounter in Qualifier 1 and is facing Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. Whoever wins today will face CSK in the final which is slated to take place on 28th May.

Shubman Gill lights up Ahmedabad with his 3rd century

Shubman Gill recorded his third century in the IPL as he broke a number of records against the Mumbai Indians. The former KKR batsman joined the odds of Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler, and David Warner to become only the fourth player to register 800 runs in a single IPL season.

Gill's third ton came in just 49 balls as he set up a brilliant stage for his side and it remains to be seen if his side can take up the advantage or not. It has been a breathtaking inning from the youngster who looks all set for the big match on May 28 in Ahmedabad.

GT vs MI: Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

Gujarat Titans: Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Impact Subs

Gujarat Titans: Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi

Mumbai Indians: Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal