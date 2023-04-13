GT vs PBKS: Gujarat Titans will take on Punjab Kings in match 18 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali. Both the teams are coming off defeats in their last matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad and would like to return to winning ways.

Gujarat Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya didn't play the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad and in his place, Rashid Khan led the team. Pandya is all set to return ahead of the clash against PBKS and also will look forward to bringing his team back on the winning track.

READ: GT vs PBKS IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

Titans lost an almost-won match against KKR as Rinku Singh smashed Yash Dayal for five sixes in the last over and gave his team a historic win. Rashid Khan though was the star the as he achieved the first hattrick of IPL 2023.

Punjab Kings on the other hand also lost their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets and also received the first defeat of the tournament. PBKS faced a massive batting collapse and at one point they were 70/9 while batting first. It was captain Shikhar Dhawan who tried to balance the innings and took his team to a score of 143/9 and remained unbeaten on 99. Shikhar also added 55 runs with Mohit Rathee for the tenth wicket.

GT vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, S Sudharsan, D Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma, Md. Shami

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, B Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, K Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

GT vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: Toss update

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to field first.

GT vs PBKS IPL 2023 match: Impact Players

Gujarat Titans: Srikar Bharat, A Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav

Punjab Kings - H Singh, A Taida, S Raza, G Brar Singh, Rahul Chahar

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 match: Head to Head

IPL 2022 was the debut season for the Gujarat Titans wherein both teams played each other twice. The record stands level as both the teams have defeated each in the one-one matches each.

The first was played on April 8, 2022, wherein batting first Punjab Kings scored 189/9 courtesy Liam Livingstone's innings of 64 off 27 balls including seven fours and four sixes. Chasing the target GT didn't face any difficulty and in the end, they won the match by six wickets with Shubman Gill scoring 93 runs.

The second match saw Punjab Kings emerging as victorious by eight wickets while chasing a target of 144 and Liam Livingstone and Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten till the end and made sure their team crosses the line.

IPL 2023: PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction, fantasy tips

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Sai Sudharsan, Prabhsimran Singh

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (c)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Joshua Little, Alzarri Joseph, Md. Shami

PBKS vs GT Live Streaming

PBKS vs GT live streaming can be watched on Jio Cinema and the IPL match starts at 7:30 PM IST. The PBKS vs GT live telecast on TV can be seen on the Star Sports Network

PKBS vs GT: IPL match prediction

Gujarat Titans to win the match after batting second.

PKBS vs GT: Weather report

The Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL match today is being played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The temperature is likely to be 37° Celcius during the day and around 21° Celcius at night. Chances of rain affecting the IPL match is very low with Humidity at 41% at night.

PKBS vs GT: Pitch report for IPL match today

The stadium in Mohali has generally been a high-scoring ground with the pitch assisting the pacer and staying true all throughout the game. In the previous match, PBKS managed to score a total of 191 runs.