GT vs PBKS: Rahul Tewatia opens up on batting in tough situations; 'I set the targets'

GT vs PBKS: After finishing the GT vs PBKS game, and yet again taking the Gujarat Titans team home, Rahul Tewatia gives a breakdown of his finisher's role. Tewatia scored the winning boundary in the match against Punjab Kings and kept the game from reaching the last ball. With the win the left-hander has yet again became the topic of discussion.

With 4 needed off 2 balls and Sam Curran constantly been able to pick his spots, the match was all set for a final ball finish. It would have been 4th successive last-ball finish in as many games, however, it wasn't to be as Rahul Tewatia held his nerves and saw the fine leg up to guide the ball for a four. With the boundary, Gujarat picked the win by 6 wickets.

Rahul Tewatia opens up on batting in tough situations

Following the win, in the post-match press conference, Rahul Tewatia talked about the role he plays as a finisher. Tewatia stated that he has been practicing and takes up the challenge of taking of side home in tough situations. He highlighted how the daunting match situations in nets give him the idea of how to approach the real game when a formidable challenge appears.

“I was given this role in 2020 when I was playing with Rajasthan Royals. In the 14 league games, you tend to bat in such situations eight or nine times. Most of the time batting comes in 13-14 overs.

“For the last 3-4 years, I have been practising this. I set targets for myself through match situations. Match stimulations in open nets also gives me a better idea on how to take chances in a particular situation and how I should finish the match,” Tewatia said.

The Titans' star Tewatia also heaped praise on Punjab Kings bowlers for bowling at tight lengths and not giving anything way while protecting the target of 154 at Mohali.

“Credit for PBKS bowlers for making a string come back after we have had a flying start. Ball was reversing in the last and it was difficult to hit as well,” Tewatia said.

