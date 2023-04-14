'He is a potentially great player': Sanjay Manjrekar highly impressed with IPL youngster

Gujarat Titans batsman Shubman Gill took his team home in match 18 of IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans in Mohali. Gill played an inning of 67 runs of 49 balls which included six boundaries and one six. Shumban however got dismissed in the last over but had taken his team to the brink of victory till then.

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has heaped praise for the young India batsman and said to ESPNcricinfo, “Let’s not forget that he is very young. But because he has such amazing ability, we are expecting great things from him. MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have a lot of experience of death overs. Kohli knows how to stay till the end and finish the game. Dhoni has spent his entire life batting in the death overs."

GT vs PBKS: Manjrekar heaps praise for Shubman Gill

“Gill hasn’t got too many chances yet. But he is a potentially great player and knows that remaining 70 not out would have raised his stature further", Manjrekar added.

Shubman Gill till now has played four matches in the Indian Premier League 2023 and has made 183 runs at an average of 45.75 and also at a strike rate of 141.86.

Sanjay Manjrekar also quoted on what the Gujarat Titans learned from their last two matches. "Champion teams are those who are mindful of their weak areas even when winning matches and tackle the same. Against KKR, there was a clear lesson for Gujarat that on the good pitch don’t play with only five bowlers", Sanjay Manjrrekar said.

“From this game, the takeaway is that if a batter is set, he should try and finish the game in the 18th or 19th over. If you are taking it till the end, show a temperament like MS Dhoni and don’t get out. Shubman Gill might be asked how the game went to the 20th over. Sai Sudharsan scored at a strike rate of around 100. David Miller was also rather quiet", Manjrekar added.

Gujarat Titans are currently placed in the third spot in the points table and have won three out of the four matches they have played. Titans have a net run rate of +0.341 and will play their next match against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.