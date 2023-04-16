GT Vs RR: Gujarat Titans Skipper Hardik Pandya Breaches New Milestone With The Bat

IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya on Sunday entered the record books during the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Hardik became the 50th player to score 2000 or more runs in the Indian Premier League. The India all-rounder took 104 innings to achieve the milestone. Earlier in the day, Ishan Kishan became the 49th player to score 2000 or more runs in the cash-rich tournament. Ishan Kishan took 74 innings to achieve the feat.

Hardik also became the sixth player with a double of 2000 runs and 50 wickets in the IPL. He joined an elite list of players including Shane Watson, Kieron Pollard, Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell, and Jacques Kallis. Hardik now has 2012 runs in 111 matches including eight half-centuries to his name.

Players with a double of 2,000 runs and 50 wickets in the IPL

Shane Watson (3874 runs, 92 wickets)

Kieron Pollard (3412 runs, 69 wickets)

Ravindra Jadeja (2531 runs, 138 wickets)

Jacques Kallis (2427 runs, 65 wickets)

Andre Russell (2074 runs, 92 wickets)

Hardik Pandya (2012 runs, 50 wickets)

Hardik Pandya made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2015. Hardik went on to become one of the integral players for the side and won four IPL titles with the team. Hardik was released by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2022 following which he was signed by Gujarat Titans and was made the captain of the franchise. Hardik Pandya helped Gujarat Titans win their maiden IPL trophy in 2022. He performed with both the bat and the ball to help Gujarat win the trophy in its maiden IPL season.

GT vs RR: Playing XIs and substitutes

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma

Rajasthan Royals Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Joe Root

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans Subs: Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Srikar Bharat, Dasun Shanaka

Image: BCCI