GT vs RR: Hardik Pandya sledges Sanju Samson; RR captain gives epic reply with bat - WATCH

Aside from the thrilling cricketing action that was exhibited in the GT vs RR IPL 2023 match, the game witnessed the competitiveness between both captains. Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson evidently exchanged words on the field during the Rajasthan Royals' batting innings. The brief moment of silent intensity was captured on camera.

As Sanju Samson was on the crease attempting to resurrect his side from the disastrous start, Hardik Pandya approached the RR captain to seemingly sledge his contemporary. Samson though stood at his ground and gave a little shake of his head. Samson replied with his bat adding the all-important 60 off 32 balls.

Watch the brief encounter between Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson

While Gujarat Titans were ahead of the game, Pandya was apparently not willing to give anything away. Here's the video that is making rounds on the internet. Take a look at what transpired on the ground between the two skippers.

GT vs RR: The match went down till the last over

In the GT vs RR IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans had a shaky start batting first but Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya kept the run rate in check for a big total. However, wickets at regular intervals pulled them from posting a big total on the board, yet the big-hitting from David Miller in the death overs took GT past 170. Chasing 178 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Rajasthan Royals got off to a horrendous start. Both the openers fell inside the first three overs and as a consequence, RR posted the lowest powerplay score (26/2 after 6 overs) this season. With the wicket of Riyan Parag RR were reeling at 55 for 4 after 10.3 overs.

As a daunting task was in front of them, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer started to throw caution to the wind. In the process, Samson dispatched Rashid Khan for three consecutive sixes, and soon the required run rate came in touching distance. Hetmyer also had his share of sixes in the brisk partnership of 59. Samson held out after scoring 60 off 32, leaving the West Indian to finish the job. Hetmyer got the likely support from Dhruv Jurel and Ravichandran Ashwin, as both the players played their cameos. The match went to the last over where at the mark of 5 runs to get off 5 balls, Shimron Hetmyer got the ball to land inside the boundary for a maximum. The Royals won the match by 3 wickets.