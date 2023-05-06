GT Vs RR: Rashid Khan Jumps Over The Fence To Check On Cameraman Injured By A Six - WATCH

Gujarat Titans emerged victorious against the Rajasthan Royals in the GT vs RR IPL 2023 match in Jaipur by nine wickets after leg spinner Rashid Khan starred with the ball in the first innings. Rashid ended the match with figures of 3/14 in four overs and also played important in the Titans' win over the Royals.

Apart from this, Rashid Khan was also among the headlines for the great gesture he produced on the boundary line during the first innings of the GT vs RR IPL 2023 match. Rajasthan Royals were 87/7 till the 13.3 overs and looked in all sorts of trouble. Trent Boult came into bat for the home side and started off in an aggressive fashion by hitting a boundary off the first ball to Noor Ahmad. Boult didn't stop here and two balls later he swept Noor for a six towards the midwicket region. The ball went over Rashid Khan's head and went above the fence to hit the cameraman.

The cameraman went on his knees which forced Rashid to go over the ropes and the advertising boards and have a look at the cameraperson. However, the man with the camera ensured the GT leg spinner after which he went back to the field. The injured person was given medical assistance by the Rajasthan Royals team management.

Rashid Khan shows heartfelt gesture; Watch

Coming back to the GT vs RR IPL 2023 match, batting first in the match Rajasthan Royals were wrapped up by the Gujarat Titans bowlers for a first-innings score of 118 inside 20 overs. Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad starred with the ball for the Titans and the Afghan spin duo ended the match with figures of 3/14 and 2/25 in four and three overs respectively. Royals skipper Sanju Samson was the team's highest run scorer and played an inning of 30 runs off 20 balls. Other than Samson no other batsman was allowed to stay at the crease and were removed by the opposition bowlers.

Chasing the target, Gujarat Titans started off pretty well and openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha added 71 runs for the first wicket before Gill was dismissed for 36. However, skipper Hardik Pandya and Saha ensured that their team cross the line and in the end, they won the match by nine wickets.