GT Vs SRH Today IPL Match: Confirmed Playing XI, Impact Players, Toss Update, Dream11 Tips

The fans will be witnessing the clash of table toppers Gujarat Titans and ninth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 62 of the IPL 2023. The Titans will be hoping to win the match against SRH and book their seat in the knockout stage of the tournament, whereas on the other hand, Sunrisers will like to give themselves one last chance to qualify for the playoffs round of the tournament.

The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans faced a 27-run loss against the Mumbai Indians in their last and the team will be looking to come back to the winning ways against Sunrisers Hyderabad. This will also be Titans' last match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the team will also like to finish their home leg with a win.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand showed a lot of competitive cricket against Lucknow Super Giants but at last had to lose the match by seven wickets. However, the team now cannot finish at 14 points but they still have an outside chance to qualify for the playoffs and the team will be aiming to win the match against Gujarat Titans.

GT vs SRH IPL 2023: Confirmed Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Saha, Gill, Sudharsan, Hardik, Miller, Shanaka, Tewatia, Rashid, Mohit, Shami, Noor.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhsishek, Tripathi, Markram, Klaasen, Samad, Sanvir, Jansen, Markande, Bhuvneshwar, Farooqi, Natarajan.

GT vs SRH IPL 2023: Toss update

SRH have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

GT vs SRH IPL 2023: Impact Players

Gujarat Titans: Dayal, Bharat, Nalkande, Kishore, Mavi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Anmolpreet, Philips, Hosein, Dagar, Reddy.

GT vs SRH, match today IPL: Toss prediction

Gujarat Titans are likely to bat first after winning the toss.

GT vs SRH IPL 2023: Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

Batters: Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c)

Bowlers: Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph

GT vs SRH IPL 2023: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is often known to be helpful for the batsmen and the pacers also get a lot of pace and bounce due to its hard surface. Chasing at the ground can prove to be beneficial and the average first innings score is 175.

GT vs SRH today match prediction: Who will win today IPL match?

As the Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on each other in match 62 of IPL 2023, seeing the squad and current form of both the teams, Titans are favourites to win the match against Sunrisers.

GT vs SRH IPL 2023: Head-to-Head Record

The Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad till now have battled eachother twice in which Titans and Sunrisers have been able to win one-one match each.

GT vs SRH IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Playoffs Qualification Scenario

The Gujarat Titans are currently placed at the top of the table and are at 16 points from 12 matches. The team just needs to win one more match out of their left two matches to qualify for the playoffs round and also to finish in the top two spots in the IPL 2023 Points Table.

GT vs SRH IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Playoffs Qualification Scenario

The Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other end will be hoping to win the match against Gujarat Titans and also the remaining to matches by healthy margins if they want to give themselves a chance to qualify for the last four round of the tournament. The team will also have to want the results of other teams to go in their favour as at last the net run rate will become very crucial in the last phase of the tournament.