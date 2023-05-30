Gujarat 'homeboy' Ravindra Jadeja Wins IPL 2023 For Chennai Super Kings - WATCH

Ravindra Jadeja, the Gujarati guy from Jamnagar created last night in the yellow Chennai jersey and won his team the fifth Indian Premier League title. Ravindra Jadeja, the left-handed CSK all-rounder hit two consecutive boundaries on the last two balls off Gujarat Titans bowler Mohit Sharma and won the Chennai Super Kings historical IPL 2023 title.

The Chennai Super Kings are known to be the undisputed 'kings' of the Indian Premier League. The team has had the same set of players for the last 15 years and has also been investing in Ravindra Jadeja since 2012 when he was bought by the franchise in that year's auction at a price of INR 9.8 crores.

READ: 'I will win the IPL 2023': Ambati Rayudu's emphatic remark revealed by Deepak Chahar

The left-handed batting has been continuously delivering for the team since that time but his most memorable performance will undoubtedly be the Indian Premier League 2023 final against Gujarat Titans.

READ: 'Destiny had written for him': Pandya's first words after losing IPL final to Dhoni's CSK

Gujarat 'homeboy' takes CSK to historic win in Ahmedabad; Watch

𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦!



Two shots of excellence and composure!



Finishing in style, the Ravindra Jadeja way 🙌#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/EbJPBGGGFu — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023

CSK at one time needed 21 runs off the last two overs and two of the main team's batsmen Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni were back in the hut. Shivam Dube was set at the crease and the fans would have been expecting him to finish the match. Though 21 runs in the last two overs is not a big deal in the Indian Premier League but at a big stage like the final and also in front of a packed crowd in the world's largest cricket stadium was never going to be easy for Ravindra Jadeja. But, it seemed like he is used to such an environment as the way he smashed a yorker of Mohit Sharma for a six down the ground was the moment when the whole momentum of the match changed.