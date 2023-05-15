Gujarat Titans Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad By 34 Runs To Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs

Gujarat Titans on Monday defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad to become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs. The Hardik Pandya-led side beat Hyderabad by 34 runs in Match 62 at Narendra Modi Stadium and knocked them out of the competition. Shubman Gill scored his maiden century of the tournament to help Gujarat post a mammoth total while batting first in the game. Gujarat then restricted Hyderabad to 154/9 in 20 overs.

𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗼𝗳𝗳𝘀 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗱! ✅



Presenting the first team to qualify for the #TATAIPL playoffs! #GTvSRH



𝗚𝗨𝗝𝗔𝗥𝗔𝗧 𝗧𝗜𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗦 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1std84Su6y May 15, 2023

Earlier, Shubman Gill smashed 101 off 58 balls including 13 boundaries and one six. This was his first century in the Indian Premier League. Shubman also became the first player for Gujarat Titans to score a hundred in the IPL. Apart from Shubman, Sai Sudharsan contributed to the total with 47 off 36 balls. None of the other batters for Gujarat were able to cross the double-digit mark with the bat.

Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with a 44-ball 64 for SRH while Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma bagged four wickets apiece for the hosts. Invited to bat first, GT lost Wriddhiman Saha for a duck but Gill remained intact in the middle as he smashed 101 off 58 balls to help his team set a solid platform. The duo of Gill and Sai Sudharsan, who chipped in with 47 off 36 balls, added 147 runs for the second wicket to power GT's innings.

For SRH, seasoned seamer Bhuvneshwar finished with figures of 5/30, including taking three wickets in an excellent final over that pegged back GT. Bhuvneshwar was also part of a team hat-trick in the final over of GT's innings as he ran out Noor Ahmed for a duck. Despite Bhuvneshwar's efforts, GT were able to post a massive target on the board. Bhuvneshwar also contributed with the bat as he scored 27 off 26 balls.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Titans: 188/9 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 101, Sai Sudharsan 47; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5/30).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 154/9 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 64; Mohammed Shami 4/21, Mohit Sharma 4/28).

(With inputs from PTI)