'What He Can Do, No One Else Can': Ashish Nehra Reveals Importance Of IPL's 'senior-pro'

Gujarat Titans head coach Asish Nehra recently appeared on the GK meets GT Podcast and made notable revelations about a senior player in the Gujarat Titans squad. Speaking to host Gaurav Kapoor, Nehra was speaking about his equation with the GT captain Hardik Pandya when he made a special mention of veteran Indian allrounder Jayant Yadav. Nehra can be heard explaining how a player like Jayant exactly knows what he needs to do.

“A guy like Jayant Yadav, he is a senior pro. He has been part of other franchises and is a lovely boy, a really hard-working guy. He is someone, sending a Jayant Yadav with a message or sending a really new guy are two different things. In the team, you have to see things. What he can do, no one else can. So, those are the things that really helped us. Again, not us. Every team does this,” Nehra said on the podcast.

GT vs PBKS: Ashish Nehra recalls Jayant Yadav incident

The host then questioned Nehra about an incident involving the veteran allrounder, when he went to the field to convey a message to Rahul Tewatia but came back saying, the batsman is in his zone. Shedding light on the incident, Gujarat Titans’ performance Analyst Sandeep Raju said, “It was with Rahul only, when Gary or someone has given a message. He knows him, Tewatia and he play Haryana together. So, he (Tewatia) saw he was in the zone and just came back”.

Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans roped in Jayant Yadav for INR 1.75 crores

Jayant Yadav made his IPL debut during the 2015 season and has represented teams like Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, alongside Gujarat Titans, over the years. His last IPL appearance came during the 2021 season, when he featured for MI in five games. He was roped in by GT at the IPL 2022 mega-auction for an amount of INR 1.70 crore and was retained for IPL 2023.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Kane Williamson, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little.