Harbhajan Blames Captain David Warner For DC's IPL Slump; 'Needs To Look In The Mirror'

Harbhajan Singh lashed out at Delhi Capitals for appointing David Warner as their captain for Indian Premier League 2023. The former Indian cricketer lost his calm on the veteran Aussie opener after DC returned with their sixth loss in eight games in IPL 2023. Following the match, Harbhajan lambasted DC team management for making Warner the skipper ahead of star Indian all-rounder Axar Patel.

In the meantime, the former off-spinner also put out a video on his official YouTube channel and pointed out David Warner’s most significant shortcomings in IPL 2023. Speaking on Star Sports during the post-match show, Harbhajan said, “This is the Indian Premier League, appoint Indian players as captain. Hand Axar Patel the responsibility. He bowls well, bats well, why not hand him the responsibility (to lead the side)”.

ALSO READ | DC Vs SRH: David Warner Reasons Demoting Axar Patel; 'We Know That Him And Me'

Axar Patel or David Warner? Who is a better batsman in IPL 2023?

Although Warner leads the run-scoring charts for DC after eight games with 306 runs at a strike rate of 118.60, Axar Patel has arguably been the best DC batter. The star all-rounder has hit 211 runs at an average of 35.17 and a strike rate of 142.56. However, surprisingly, the left-handed batsman came out at bat at No. 7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, as DC fell 9 runs short of the win.

He then put out the YouTube video and called out Warner for his dismal strike rate in the season so far for Delhi Capitals. “Even now, when he comes to presentations, he says about other players' mistakes. But what have you done? You didn't show any intent; you scored 300+ runs but look at your strike rate. Warner hasn't really done justice to his stature this year. His 300 runs are of no use to DC. Warner needs to look in the mirror if he wants to find a reason for DC being at the bottom,” said Harbhajan in the video.

ALSO READ | CSK Vs PBKS IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Know The Probable Playing XI

Speaking on DC’s chances of reviving their campaign, Harbhajan blamed Warner for being the weakling. “I don't think they can make a comeback, and the entire reason for that is captain. He didn't lead the side well, and then his form was an issue. It has been very disappointing. Warner was dismissed earlier today (vs SRH), which is why Delhi came so close. If he had played 50 balls, that would've been 50 balls wasted and DC would've lost by 50 runs,” he added.