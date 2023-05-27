Harbhajan Hits Back At Troll Who Accused Him Of Wasting Money; 'I Am Doing The Best I Can'

Harbhajan Singh lashed out at a Twitter user who recently trolled him for wasting public money by doing commercials and commentary. The former India cricketer, over the years has been one of the big names in Star Sports’ elite panel of commentators for the Indian Premier League 2023. While he also keeps featuring on commercial advertisement much often, a Twitter user accused the Rajya Sabha member of wasting public money.

@harbhajan_singh ji if u wanted to do commercials and commentary than y r u wasting public money as well as the position allotted to u.@AamAadmiParty @SanjayAzadSln @ArvindKejriwal @BhagwantMann May 26, 2023

Shedding his thoughts on the troll, the 42-year-old didn’t hold his feelings back and gave it back to the troll. “How am I wasting public’s money? Please explain brother,” said Harbhajan Singh. He further claimed he doesn’t need any recognition for the work he has done and is grateful for being in the position he is in today.

ALSO READ: 'Master Vs Apprentice': A Stat Comparison Between Pandya Vs Dhoni Ahead Of IPL 2023 Final

"Doing the best I can to help our people"

“Whatever money any MP gets it goes to DC of the district and each penny goes for the benefits of our people. I am doing the best I can to help our people and will continue to do so. I don’t need any recognitions for the work has been done in different villages of punjab with MP funds. And I didn’t asked for any POSITION. God has been kind I made my own position and name by playing for INDIA,” explained Harbhajan Singh.

How am I wasting public’s money ? Please explain brother ? Whatever money any MP gets it goes to DC of the district and each penny goes for the benefits of our people.I am doing the best I can to help our people and will continue to do so. I don’t need any recognitions for the… https://t.co/QbfQwRs0VT — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 26, 2023

Shortly after announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket in December 2021, the 2011 World Cup winner was nominated to attened the Rajya Sabha by the Aam Aadmi Party as one of their five candidates from Punjab in March 2022. Later on July 18, 2022, the Punjab-born took oath as a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill Proves He Is The One True Heir To King Kohli's Throne With Smashing IPL 2023

Took Oath as Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) to protect the Constitution, Rule of Law and Dignity of the House . I will do my best for the people of Punjab and Nation .. Jai Hind Jai Bharat pic.twitter.com/5qkjHEQkn2 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 18, 2022

His international cricketing career for India lasted for around 18 years, during which he became one of the most renowned faces in the game. With a tally of 417 wickets off 103 games in the longest format for India, he currently sits fourth on the elite list of Test bowlers for India to take the maximum wickets. He also notched up 269 wickets in total, making 236 appearances for India in the ODI format and 25 wickets in 28 T20I games.