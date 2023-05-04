Giving a moment to cheer for fans, CSK skipper MS Dhoni has given an update on his retirement while speaking to former New Zealand cricketer Danny Morrison during the toss in the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. However, the match was abandoned in Lucknow due to rain and now the result came out of the match.

While speaking to Danny Morrison during the toss in the LSG vs CSK IPL match, MS Dhoni has given an update on his last IPL and also his retirement from professional cricket when Danny asked, "This wonderful swansong tour, your last, how are you enjoying it?. Dhoni replied to the question, "You've decided it is my last IPL, not me."

While MS Dhoni has kept his fans keep on guessing when he will retire, his former teammate and Ex- cricketer Harbhajan Singh feels that only Dhoni knows when he will retire from cricket. “Only MS Dhoni knows when he will retire. I said last year that I will play this year. I don't know whether he will play next year also. Yes, if he plays next year, the fans will be happy to see him play. The fans have always wanted to see him play", Harbhajan said on Star Sports.

'Dhoni is more like a mentor for CSK': Mohammad Kaif

Former India batsman and Harbhajan's teammate Mohammad Kaif who was also a part of that discussion said that MS Dhoni has been playing the role of mentor for the yellow army this season. “Mahi is no longer playing as a player but as a mentor. He chooses the team. Let's get on the field. He does not teach the seniors much but keeps on teaching the youth all the time. He wants every player, playing under him, to perform well as it will make the team's job easier", Kaif said on Star Sports.

Speaking about the LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 match, it was not able to provide any result as rain interrupted the match in between. Lucknow Super Giants while batting first in the match, ended up registering a total of 125/7 in 19.2 overs wherein Ayush Badoni was unbeaten on 59 before rain stopped play. All the CSK bowlers bowled a decent spell and spinners like Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, and Maheesh Theekshana didn't allow any batsman to settle at the crease. In the end, the match was abandoned due to rain and both teams were given one-one point each.