IPL 2023: In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Gujarat Titans (GT), Sanju Samson showed great courage and determination, according to Harbhajan Singh. The Gujarat Titans had set a target of 178 runs after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Samson then played an exceptional innings, scoring 60 runs off just 32 balls to help his team chase down the target with three wickets and four deliveries to spare, putting RR at the top of the IPL 2023 points table.

Despite losing early wickets, Samson showed great leadership qualities and played a captain's knock for Rajasthan Royals, displaying the confidence to take the game deep, similar to the likes of MS Dhoni, according to Harbhajan. This is a great testament to Samson's character and his ability to perform under pressure, the former India spinner said.

Sanju Samson's 59-run partnership with Hetmyer in just 4.3 overs was a turning point in the match as it helped the Royals recover from being reduced to 55/4 in the 11th over. Hetmyer's unbeaten 56 off 26 balls ensured that the visitors were able to cross the finish line after Samson was dismissed on the last ball of the 15th over.

Also Read: IPL 2023: Sanju Samson Helps Rajasthan Royals Defeat Gujarat Titans By 3 Wickets

RR vs GT: Harbhajan Singh further opened up on Sanju Samson and said:

Huge, a captain's knock. Such players have more courage than other players. He is a special player. He had an even bigger impact than Hetmyer because he made the game and Shimron Hetmyer finished it, If you have confidence in your ability, you can take the match deep. MS Dhoni used to take the game deep because he didn't have any doubt over his ability. He knew that if he stays till the end, he will finish the match Hetmyer also did that. He stayed till the end and finished the match but who took the match till the end - Sanju Samson. This player has so much ability, he should play for India.

Also Read: CSK Vs RR: Sanju Samson Fined Rs 12 Lakh By BCCI For IPL Code Of Conduct Breach

The IPL is known for producing high-quality cricket, and Sanju Samson's performance was a testament to that. He showed the ability to hit the ball cleanly, pick the right moments to attack, and also displayed excellent temperament while chasing a big total. Samson's innings was a great example of how to build innings, take calculated risks, and show patience when needed.

Image: BCCI