Harbhajan Singh Makes 'Huge' Remark On SRH's Batting Failure In IPL: 'They Can't Score...'

IPL 2023: Following the culmination of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sun Risers Hyderabad, Harbhajan Singh had some harsh words to say about Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting. In match 10 of the IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants got the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets. With the win, Lucknow reached the top of the table, whereas SRH has taken the same position from the other end.

Harbhajan Singh, who uses his YouTube channel to present his views on the ongoings events in world cricket, found SRH's batting performance in the IPL 2023 a reason to pay heed. Singh came down heavily on Hyderabad's batting failure and said that he does not think that the team carries the wherewithal to score huge runs. On Friday, SRH could only manage to score 122, which turned out to be too easy for LSG.

Harbhajan Singh makes 'Huge' remark on SRH's batting failure in IPL

"I don't think SRH has a batting unit that can put up a score of 170-190. If Markram doesn't score, the task becomes more difficult. Tripathi is a skillful player and there is no doubt about it but he hasn't done anything significant with the bat so far this season. Maybe he might score in the season further."

"Anmolpreet did have a good start but his innings (31 off 26 balls) was ended by Krunal Pandya, who picked three wickets and bowled tremendously well. Didn't provide any chance to the batters to play the big shot."

"Bishnoi bowled well even though he picked just one wicket. He kept things tight for the batters. Need to appreciate Amit Mishra. He came today and picked two wickets. Bowled superbly with the slow balls as boundaries were longer."

Harbhajan Singh also commented about the captaincy of KL Rahul and gave his verdict about the match.

"It was a great captaincy by Rahul. There wasn't any need to play any big shots in the chase. He played an innings of 35 runs and Krunal played one of 34 runs. It was an easy 2 points for Lucknow."

"The match was very boring and there was no fun, there wasn't enough score, the wicket was very slow and forced SRH to surrender while batting."