'For Me, He's No. 1 Batter In World Cricket At The Moment': Harbhajan Singh On IPL Star

CSK vs RR: Sanju Samson led Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings in match 17 of Indian Premier League 2023 by three runs and also made it to two consecutive wins in a row. Jos Buttler was the star of the Royal batting and played an inning of 52 runs off just 36 balls at a strike rate of 144.44 and laid a foundation for RR's first innings score.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has dropped a huge comment on Jos Buttler and has praised him for the innings he played against Chennai Super Kings. "I fell short of words to praise Jos Buttler. He is a proper batter of the cricket ball. He uses the crease to perfection, possesses good technique, and he has good footwork against pace and spin. For me, he's the No. 1 batter in world cricket at the moment", Harbhajan said on Star Sports.

Buttler leading the Royal charge

Jos Buttler is an explosive opener and has been one of the major match-winners for the Rajasthan Royals. The English right-handed batsman was also the orange cap winner in the IPL 2022 and made 863 runs. Buttler has already scored 204 runs in this season and has three fifty-plus scores from four matches.

Buttler also completed his 3000 IPL career runs in the match against Chennai Super Kings and till now has made 3035 runs in 86 Indian Premier League games at a healthy strike rate of 150.91 and also at an average of 40.46. He also has 18 half centuries and five hundreds added to his name.

RR beat CSK in last ball thriller

Coming back to the CSK vs RR IPL 2023 match, Rajasthan Royals batting first at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium achieved a first-innings total of 175/8 wherein Jos Buttler played an inning of 52 runs whereas Devdutt Padikkal also added 38 runs at a strike rate of 146.15. R Ashwin and Shimron Hetmyer gave the much-needed finish to the innings and ended up playing cameos of 30 runs each.

Chasing the target, Chennai Super Kings lost Ruturaj Gaikwad for a score of 10 after which Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane tried to settle the CSK innings by playing knocks of 50 and 31 but they as well got out. The middle order was not able to do much and this left all the responsibility on captain MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja. The duo tried its best but was not able to take its team over the line and ended up being on the losing side.