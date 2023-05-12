Yuzvendra Chahal had a successful outing at Eden Gardens on Thursday. The player picked 4 wickets against KKR and thereby helped RR restrict KKR to a total of 149. After the match, Chahal celebrated the win with the broadcasters by brandishing his iconic pose. The team of broadcasters which also included ex-cricketers paid Chahal the homage by producing their replica of the typical sitting position.

The KKR vs RR match turned out to be special for Yuzvendra Chahal as upon taking 4 wickets in the match the player not only reached the top of the IPL 2023 Purple Cap standings but also took the summit position in the list of highest wicker-takers in the Indian Premier League. Chahal finished with the figures of 4 overs 25 runs and 4 wickets and left the remaining job for the batsmen to complete. RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Sanju Samson made sure that the already magnificent night ended on a spectacular note. RR won the match by 9 wickets.

Ex-cricketers pay homage to Chahal with iconic pose as he breaks gigantic record

After the match, Yuzvendra Chahal was in a celebratory mood and a chat with Star Sports broadcasters showcased his iconic pose. The team of experts which included Harbhajan Singh, S. Sreesanth, and Mohammad Kaif gave a tribute to Chahal by recreating the pose. Here's what transpired after the match.

Yuzvendra Chahal becomes IPL leading wicket-taker

Ahead of the match, Chahal was tied with Dwayne Bravo as the leading wicket taker in IPL. Both were joint top at 183 wickets. However, after picking Nitish Rana's wicket, the leg-spinner reached the undisputed mark. Chahal took three more wickets in the match to conclude the night at 187 wickets. As for the IPL 2023 Purple Cap standings, there as well Yuzvendra Chahal has reached the pinnacle. With 4 wickets in the match, Chahal has snared a total of 21 wickets in 12 matches and acquired the purple cap after the match.

Harbhajan Singh says Yuzvendra Chahal is as good as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Harbhajan Singh is of the opinion that Yuzvendra Chahal walks in the same light as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Here's what the turbanator said about Chahal. "If you compare his stature with any IPL batter, it will be higher than theirs. We forget bowlers at times because we give more importance to batters. He is as big a name as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav if we see his performances," Harbhajan said during a post-match discussion on Star Sports.