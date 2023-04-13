'It's like he is playing against his own team. Also, I think it's sheer excuse': Harbhajan Singh

Delhi Capitals lost to the Mumbai Indians in match 16 of the IPL 2023 by six wickets and received their fourth straight loss in the tournament. The David Warner side batting first was wrapped up by the MI bowling attack for 172 and later ended up losing the match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Delhi Capitals captain has been in terrific form in this season of the Indian Premier League and has scored 209 runs from four matches at a strike rate of 114.83. Warner has three fifty-plus scores in four games and is yet to hit a six in the tournament.

'It's like he is playing against his own team': Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh lambasted on David Warner slow strike rate and said on Star Sports, "What's the point of scoring such runs. He needs to score fast. It's like he is playing against his own team. Also, I think it's sheer excuse about what he said about the fielding part. Nobody has that much time to think when collecting and throwing the ball."

Former Indian cricketers like Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan were also not pleased with David Warner's strike rate. Sehwag while doing commentary on Star Sports said, "With two needed of the last ball, he should have been standing close. He was standing at the rope. He is scoring runs but these small factors should have been kept in mind."

Other than Sehwag, Irfan Pathan said on Twitter, "How come no one pointing out strike rate of David Warner?? He is been playing with low strike for quite sometime now."

DC vs MI: Delhi Capitals suffer 4th IPL 2023 defeat

Coming back to the match, bowling first in the match wrapped up Delhi Capitals innings for 172 in which captain David Warner top scored with an inning of 51 runs off 47 balls but at a slow strike rate of 108.51. Other than Warner no other batsman was able to stay at the crease and were dismissed cheaply.

Axar Patel batting down the order, however, provided the much-needed boost to their innings and scored 54 runs off 25 balls at a strike rate of 216 and his innings also consisted of four fours and five sixes.

Mumbai Indians were handed over a target of 173 and it was the captain Rohit Sharma and his fellow opener Ishan Kishan who ensured that their team don't lose the match and ended up playing the innings of 65 and 31 respectively. Suryakumar Yadav here didn't also have a great day with the bat and was dismissed off a golden duck.

In the end, Mumbai Indians won the match by six wickets and also opened their account in the IPL 2023.