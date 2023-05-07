Hardik Pandya 'emotional' On First Brothers-led Game; Hails It As Important Family Moment

Krunal Pandya, the new captain of Lucknow Super Giants, delivered a sound message ahead of their crucial away match against defending champs Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL 2023 campaign. LSG has faced some setbacks in their recent games, with only one win in their last four matches and injuries to Jaydev Unadkat and regular skipper KL Rahul, who are both ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

Moreover, the recent Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir spat has caused controversy in the cricket world. During the toss, presenter Murali Kartik asked Krunal for his message to the team, to which he responded, “We have played good cricket, and we stand at a good stage at the points table. We are confident enough.” LSG won the toss and elected to field first against GT, with Quinton de Kock replacing Naveen as the only change for the visitors.

Krunal expressed his excitement about leading his team and acknowledged their strong batting lineup, stating they have a fair chance to chase the target. Meanwhile, Krunal also spoke about captaining against his brother Hardik Pandya in the IPL. Krunal said it was a dream come true for both him and Hardik.

"It's a dream come true for us, leading our respective sides. Overall the wicket will play the same. We have a good batting side, and we fancy our chance to chase down the total," Krunal said.

"We would have batted first. I told him a secret of the toss and let that be. Obviously, a very emotional day and our father would have been proud of us. He dreamt of it. We are short of words and the family is emotional. Yes, I would like the boys to win here and own this place and express themselves," Hardik Pandya said at the toss.

LSG vs GT: Playing XIs and Impact Players

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya (C), Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan.

LSG Impact Players: Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill (In for Joshua Little), Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad.

GT Impact Players: Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh.

Image: BCCI