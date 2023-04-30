Hardik Pandya Impressed Sunil Gavaskar With Captaincy Skills; Compares Style With MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are considered to be one of the most successful captains in the history of the Indian Premier League but Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya can also be added to the list if we look at his tenure as skipper for GT. Hardik Pandya took GT to the IPL 2022 title in their debut season and is also performing brilliantly in the IPL 2023. Hardik till now has captained 21 IPL matches for Titans and has won 16 out of them with a win percentage of 76%. Former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar has hailed the Gujarat skipper following their seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sunil Gavaskar praises Hardik Pandya's tactics

Praising Hardik Pandya, Sunil Gavaskar opined that the player will leave a lasting legacy in international cricket and also compared him with MS Dhoni. "Sometimes the captains try to keep their personality and the team's personality the same. The personality of the captain and the team could be different. Hardik is not trying to impose his personality on the team. That's what Hardik is doing with GT. This is going to be his legacy as a skipper. He's very similar to MS Dhoni in his approach as captain and imbibed the good qualities from his former India skipper."

While Sunil Gavaskar praised him for his captaincy, Hardik Pandya while speaking to Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinema explained what is the real reason behind him being such a successful captain. "My captaincy credit goes more to Ashu Pa because in my initial days when I led the captaincy, the first game when the first over got over and I went to stand at mid off I forgot to set the field. What Ashish Nehra did really well for me, my and his understanding, we are mad people but we are still two different kinds of personalities. Our game sense is similar and we like the way we play. As it was I trusted him because I wanted to do the job well and better", Pandya said.

Coming back to the GT vs KKR IPL 2023 match, Kolkata Knight Riders while batting first at the Eden Gardens in match 39 put up a first-innings score of 179/7 wherein Rahmanullah Gurbaz top scored with an innings of 81 runs.

Chasing the target Gujarat Titans didn't find much difficulty to chase the score and they won the match by seven wickets. Vijay Shankar gave the finishing touches to the GT innings and came up with a half-century.