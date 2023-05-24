MI Vs LSG: GT Skipper Hardik Pandya Reveals Which Team He Wants To Face In IPL Qualifier 2

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans suffered an upset at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in their first attempt at securing their place in the Indian Premier League 2023 final. Courtesy of a 15-run victory, CSK advanced into the summit clash, which will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 28. Meanwhile, GT will face the winner of Wednesday’s Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 Eliminator.

Following the disappointing loss against CSK, Hardik Pandya revealed his thoughts on the much-anticipated MI vs LSG clash at the Chepauk Stadium. He went on to reveal that he will be hoping to see his elder brother in Ahmedabad, for the Qualifier 2 on May 26. On being asked if he will watch the IPL 2023 Eliminator at the post-match presentation, Pandya said, “Yeah, my brother is playing, I hope I see him there (Ahmedabad)”. Interestingly, both Krunal and Hardik started their respective IPL careers under Rohit Sharma at MI.

What to expect during MI vs LSG, IPL 2023 Eliminator at Chepauk?

The Qualifier 1 at Chepauk between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans saw a thrilling encounter with both batsmen and bowlers shining on different occasions. While the first innings saw batsmen getting to start without much danger, the pitch slowed down as the game went ahead. Pacers took 10 out of the 17 wickets to fall during CSK vs GT, while spinners returned with six.

Mumbai Indians and LSG will now be up for another exciting evening at Chepauk. MI are coming off an eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 21, where they chased down a 200+ total. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants won their last league game against Kolkata Knight Riders by just 1 run.

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya(c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Vishnu Vinod, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal