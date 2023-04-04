'He Became Better Since MS Dhoni Stopped Playing', Ganguly Opens Up On Delhi Batsman

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals: Sourav Ganguly, the director of cricket for Delhi Capitals, has acknowledged that the team will feel the absence of their captain and wicketkeeper-batsman, Rishabh Pant, during the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 season. Pant is recovering from multiple injuries sustained in a car accident in December 2022 and is not available for this year's IPL. Ganguly, however, sees Pant's absence as an opportunity for another player to step up and take on a leadership role.

In their first game of the IPL 2023 season, Delhi Capitals suffered a disappointing loss to the Lucknow Super Giants, with veteran Australian opener David Warner leading the team in Pant's absence. The next match for the team is against the Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, April 4, at their home ground. During a press conference before the match, Ganguly discussed the challenges of Pant's absence.

"Obviously the team will miss Rishabh, but this is an opportunity for others to step up. We will miss him (Rishabh) for the season as players like (Jasprit) Bumrah, Rishabh and Shreyas are not replaceable in franchise tournaments and best are distributed to all teams," Ganguly said.

“I see this as an opportunity for someone to become better because Rishabh became better since MS Dhoni stopped playing. That’s the way players are produced. You see (Shubman) Gill getting better, Rutu (Ruturaj Gaikwad) playing well, so it’s an opportunity. Rishabh will be missed but most important is his recovery," he added.

Pant, on the other, made his first appearance on a cricket field on Tuesday as he came to watch the match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans. Pant was seen cheering for his side from the stands.

Rishabh Pant was involved in a horrific car accident in December last year. He was travelling to Uttarakhand from Delhi when his Mercedes car collided with a divider on the highway and turned upside down. Pant was shifted to a hospital in Dehradun before being moved to Mumbai for further treatment. Pant suffered injuries to his knee, wrist, and back.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans: Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph.

