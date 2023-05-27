'He Is In Great Form': Rohit Sharma Teases India's Opening Combination For WTC 2023 Final

Shubman Gill's brilliant century paved the way for Gujarat Titans as they will now face Chennai Super Kings in the most awaited IPL Final. Riding on Gill's exemplary 60 ball 129, Gujarat defeated Mumbai by 32 runs in what almost looked like an one sided encounter. Gill has been basking in his glory and a lot will now depend on how he performs in the summit clash.

Gill received plaudits from millions of fans and cricket lovers and Rohit Sharma too joined the bandwagon. The Indian skipper is about to lead the Indian side in the World Test Championship final against Australia next month. While addressing the broadcasters Rohit insisted that he wants Shubman to continue his form.

“All the bowling teams have been challenged this season, looking at what happened in the previous game, we had a great performance. Got to give credit to Shubman, he is in great form and I hope he continues that.

“Gill was superb. We needed someone to bat till the end like Gill. It was a good pitch, one side was small, if we had taken the match deep then anything could have happened."

Gill's wicket will be the most prized possession of CSK bowlers the way he has been playing this season. He has already breached the 800 run mark in IPL 2023 and could surpass Virat Kohli to record the most number of runs in a single IPL season.

Shubman said, "Playing ball-to-ball, assessing the situation is important. The over I hit three sixes is where I felt it was my day. It was a good wicket to bat on and I wanted to maximise scoring.

On being asked about his six-hitting spree, "Not a conscious decision, you want to keep evolving. Belief is more important, helps when you're coming off a good international season. Success has been a combination of a lot of things. WI tour last year began change. I was injured in 2021 which is when I worked on my batting I made technical changes as well.

"It doesn't matter when you make your way into the playing field. This is my best innings so far in the IPL".