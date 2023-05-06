'He Is So Far Off The Pace'; New Zealand Legend's Brutal Take On Shaw-Jaiswal Comparison

The Indian Premier League 2023 has introduced a lot of young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Tushar Deshpande, Ayush Badon, and many more. The player who has impressed the most till now with his performance is Rajasthan Royals opener Jaiswal who came up with a brilliant aggressive hundred against Mumbai Indians.

Yashasvi Jaiswal played a knock of 124 runs off 62 balls at a strike rate of 200 and his innings included 16 fours and eight sixes. Jaiswal also stands second in the top run-getters list and till now has scored 442 runs from ten matches at a strike rate of 158.42. Yashasvi's performance can earn him a chance in the Indian colors and can also close the doors for batsmen like Prithvi Shaw who till now has only scored 40 in six matches for Delhi Capitals.

Prithvi Shaw has been one of the attacking batsmen a few times back but now due to some horrible outings he has had till now in the IPL 2023, has also lost his place in the team. Such a comparison was going on in the Jio Cinema studio during the GT vs RR match wherein experts like Scott Styris and Brett Lee came up with their opinions.

'Shaw has been so much off-pace: Scott Styris

On being asked about Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal's comparison, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris said, "I know you have used Prithvi Shaw's name here. All the competition from young players around... Shaw has been so much off-pace, it's not even funny. He needs to work, he needs domestic cricket. And need to go back to IPL." And work on your game. He has to keep himself fit and be indispensable."

However, it's not only Prithvi Shaw who is going through a poor run in the IPL 2023, his team Delhi Capitals is almost on the verge of being ruled out of the tournament and is placed at the bottom of the points table. Capitals will be up against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 50 of the tournament and they can climb up to the eighth place if they achieve a big win vs RCB.