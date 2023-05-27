'He Only Says One Thing': Former CSK Star Reveals How MS Dhoni Stays Ahead In The Game

As the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gear up for their 10th Indian Premier League (IPL) final against the Gujarat Titans, former CSK player has shed light on an important discussion between the team and their captain, MS Dhoni, before the 2010 final against the Mumbai Indians. This game holds special value as it marked CSK's first-ever IPL title.

Contemplating on the victorious campaign, Badrinath disclosed Dhoni's schooling to the team that established instrumental in their triumph. Dhoni stressed the significance of saving every likely run during the match. The captain advised his teammates to keep their focus on him, especially for possible fielding changes throughout the game. Badrinath highlighted Dhoni's emphasis on the minute details that could make a substantial difference in the outcome of the match.

What did Badrinath disclose about MS Dhoni's tactics ahead GT vs CSK?

"Every time there was a par total, and not so much of a par, he only said one thing: let's try and save one run each. If we save a run each, we can make the score 10 runs extra. That's what was going to be the difference because these were under our control," Badrinath disclosed.

The team heard loud and clear from Dhoni that every run saved is important and can help the team to a respectable total. CSK had the chance to outperform their competitors by painstakingly focusing on these minor details. As Dhoni emphasised, the importance of conserving runs rested in the fact that it was under the team's control and had the potential to influence the result of the game.

Badrinath additionally described Dhoni's role in ensuring the team's fielding efficiency.

Dhoni's attention to detail and his capacity to make last-minute adjustments were critical in maximizing the team's fielding performance. By constantly assessing the fielding positions and bowler placements, Dhoni aimed to create the perfect conditions for success. The 2010 final victory against the Mumbai Indians demonstrated the usefulness of Dhoni's strategy. CSK set a competitive sum of 168/5 after opting to bat and then limited the Sachin Tendulkar-led side to 146/9 in their 20 overs. The disciplined fielding and the emphasis on saving every run played a vital role in securing the championship title for CSK.

MS Dhoni will try to repeat history in GT vs CSK this Sunday as his team prepares for the 10th IPL final. The team has a chance to equal the Mumbai Indians' record of having the most IPL trophies.