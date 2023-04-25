'He Recently Retired': Harbhajan Singh Wants Delhi Capitals To Bring Back Retired IPL Star

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals brought up their second consecutive win in IPL as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring thriller in Hyderabad. Batting first Delhi failed to take advantage as they could only manage to put 144 on the board. But the Delhi bowlers did a tremendous job as some tight bowling restricted them to 137 as they won the match by seven runs.

Despite their victory the collapse of the batting unit will be a grave concern and former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh claimed Delhi Capitals should bring in Shane Watson back. Watson who is the assistant coach of the franchise was one of the most fierce batsmen in the history of this tournament.

Harbhajan Singh asks Delhi Capitals to bring in former Indian Premier League all rounder

The former Australian all-rounder racked up 3874 runs in 145 matches. On his YouTube channel, Harbhajan insisted that DC should use Watson.

"I'm saying that DC should also play Shane Watson, he recently retired, and the way with which DC's opening is going these days, he will be of use, and a better choice as well."

He further added, "It seemed as if DC scored 25-30 runs less in the first innings on this pitch. The DC batters did not contribute much, the recovery from 62-5 was incredible from Axar Patel and Manish Pandey."

He also heaped praises on Manish Pandey and Axar Patel.

"Credit to Axar Patel and Manish Pandey, they played really well and took the total to 144. DC might have thought that they can defend this, but they knew they will have to bowl really well. Ishant Sharma bowled a great spell upfront and Harry Brook's bat has not been talking since that hundred."

