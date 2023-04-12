'He Was Our Captain In Australia': Shastri Highlights Plight Of Overlooked India Player

CSK vs RR: Chennai Super Kings will play Rajasthan Royals in match 17 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK defeated Mumbai Indians in their last match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai courtesy match-winning innings from Ajinkya Rahane.

Ajinkya Rahane who made his debut for the Chennai franchise in the match against MI, came into bat when his team had lost Devon Conway in the first over while chasing a target of 158. Rahane is known for his calm nature and also exposed the same in his batting and scored 61 runs off 27 balls with seven fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 225.92.

Rahane however now is not a part of the Indian cricket team as he was dropped due to his poor form. However, the right-handed Mumbai batsman has been consistently performing in domestic cricket and is also knocking on the doors of the selectors. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri who has watched and observed Ajinkya Rahane closely expressed his happiness after seeing his innings against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and also heaped praise for the India senior batsman.

“I loved Ajinkya Rahane's innings. He was our captain in Australia, where I saw one of the greatest overseas hundreds by an Indian player. That will go right up with the very best, simply because of where India were at the start of the innings. He had taken over as captain, we were 36 all-out. On Boxing Day, to play like that, was fantastic", Ravi Shastri added.

“The timing, it was the purity of the innings was a treat to the eyes (against MI). Lovely shots, I'm glad for him. He's such a team man. He's captained India, whichever franchise or team he plays for, he might not be captain but you can be rest assured, you won't get a better team man. Even if it comes to carrying water, or in dressing room, helping out someone. He's a top-class example of the way the game should be played", Ravi Shastri further said on ESPNcricinfo.

Ajinkya Rahane played his last Test match in January 2022 and is out of the team since then. Rahane might return to the Indian team if he performs well in the ongoing 16th edition of the Indian Premier League.