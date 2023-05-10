Former Indian cricketer and member of parliament from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir have been part of the headlines these days due to many reasons. However, the latest case that has come into notice is of his kindness and the help that he offered to his teammate and former Indian spinner Rahul Sharma.

Rahul Sharma who played for the Indian cricket team from 2011 to 2012 in four ODIs and two T20Is was offered medical aid by Gautam Gambhir to his mother-in-law for which the leg spinner expressed his gratitude and shared a post on his social media handle.

Gautam Gambhir provides medical aid to Rahul Sharma's mother in law

Sharing a post on Twitter Rahul Sharma wrote, "Last month was very difficult, My mother-in-law had brain hemorrhage, She

was in critical condition. Thank you Gautam Gambhir paji & (his PA Gaurav Arora) who helped me in such difficult time, & He provided the best neurologist and hospital in a short time. & surgery has been done successfully. Now she is absolutely fine. & thanks to gangaram hospital & their staff for excellent care. Special thanks to dr Manish Chugh your compassionate treatment is miraculous."

Thank you @GautamGambhir paaji you r the best ❤️⭐️🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/18591PpvcF — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) May 9, 2023

Netizens hail Gautam Gambhir for his kind effort

The netizens also hailed Gautam Gambhir for his kind act and came up with different reactions on social media.

A man with golden heart 💙 — Subhman Gill 🐐 (@goatgill2) May 9, 2023

Gautam Gambhir is a gem that is not polished yet ♥️ — BhartiyNiveshak (@BhartiyNiveshak) May 9, 2023

Really Nice and appreciable thing that Gautam Gambhir helped in this case. But I think as a MP of Loksabha, it is his duty. It is responsibility of Gambhir to help people as a MP. No wonder in it. — Nitin Sake (@SakeNitin) May 10, 2023

Delhi MP Janab @GautamGambhir is one of my best cricketer!



I used to believe him even when he used to play cricket, I still believe him whole heartedly when he is a Vikas Purush BJP MP! — Aabid Hasan Khan (@aabidkhanBJP) May 9, 2023

Guys, we can appreciate our GG without abusing or disrespecting anyone. Just feel proud and leave everything else😊✌️ — Avi Singh😘🇮🇳 (@Its_AVIhere) May 9, 2023

Gautam Gambhir is currently the par of the IPL 2023 and is currently the mentor of the tournament franchise Lucknow Super Giants. The team is currently placed in the fourth position in the points table and will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 13, 2023.