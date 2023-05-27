'He's got sharpest cricketing brain': Gavaskar credits Indian legend for GT's IPL journey

Gujarat Titans have yet again exhibited a successful IPL campaign. The team defeated Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 of the tournament and marched into the final of IPL 2023. While GT skipper Hardik Pandya has been credited for taking the team all the way, but as per Sunil Gavaskar an Indian legend's association with the team has also proven to be significant.

Ashish Nehra has always been seen on his feet as the GT coach. Whether it is focusing the match from the sidelines, shouting instructions or communicating them to the nearest fielder, his presence has been observed by enthusiasts and according to Sunil Gavaskar the former India international has "one of the sharpest cricketing brains".

Gavaskar credits Indian legend for GT's IPL journey

The partnership between captain Hardik Pandya and coach Ashish Nehra has reaped favorable results for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. The team convincingly defeated Mumbai Indians by 62 runs on Friday and made it to the final of IPL 2023. Sunil Gavaskar, who has been a member of the broadcasters' expert panel hailed Pandya and Nehra following GT's victory.

"He (Hardik) has been very open about his admiration and affection for MSD, just like all those who have followed MSD's career. When they go out to the toss, they will be very friendly and smiling all that," Gavaskar told Star Sports. "But when it comes to the match, it will be a completely different atmosphere. It's a very good opportunity for Hardik Pandya to show how quickly he has learned."

"When he was captaining for the first time last year, nobody knew what to expect because he has been one of the most exciting and excitable cricketer as well," Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar also attributed the success of GT to coach Ashish Nehra.

"I would not want to miss Ashish Nehra. He is one person, when he is in the change room or the comm (commentary) box, you cannot but be laughing. He makes life look so easy and he has got one of the sharpest cricketing brains," the 73-year-old.

Gujarat had lost to CSK in Qualifier 1. They will now have another go at Dhoni's army in the final on Sunday and Gavaskar said it will be a tough battle for the Chennai team. "They (GT) have always been a top-class team. Look at the way they have topped the table. They finished with 20 points, 3 more than Chennai Super Kings. It tells you how Gujarat Titans dominated in the league stages. It should not be a surprise that they reached the final. They have played champions cricket. And that's why there are in the final. CSK know that they have a real, real fight on their hands."