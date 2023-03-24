IPL 2023: The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League is just around the corner and like every other team Delhi Capitals too have started their preparations ahead of the IPL 2023. Delhi have already been rocked by an injury to their skipper and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant who has been ruled out of this season. The Delhi-based franchise, under the leadership of David Warner will be eyeing a fresh start under the guidance of Ricky Ponting. Delhi will kickstart their IPL journey with a match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1st, 2023.

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky painting hails Prithvi Shaw ahead of IPL 2023

Prithvi Shaw is regarded as one of the most talented Indian youngsters among the current crop of young players but the right-handed player hasn't had a major impact in IPL to date. But Ponting has now put his faith in the player emphasising this season could emerge to be a completely different one for the Mumbai cricketer.

"He (Shaw) has been at the NCA for training and he has worked and trained better than I have ever seen him do. He is in better physical shape than what I have seen him ever before and I spoke to him the other day about his attitude and how he is training, this is going to be his biggest IPL season. He just has that different look in his eyes and you could see he is hungrier than ever, the level of talent and ability he has you will see."

The former Australian skipper further added, "It is documented that I had some issues early on and it is all about being true to yourself and be the best that you can be. One thing I always say to players is that I dont like laziness and guys not utilising the talent that they have got. The game will take away from you if you don't pay full attention."

DC IPL Team Player list 2023: Full squad

Axar Patel (vc), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw