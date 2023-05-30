'Hold Your Head High': GT Share Moving Post For Mohit Sharma After IPL 2023 Final Loss

Mohit Sharma was the player to take the last over of there CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final where Chennai Super Kings won their fifth IPL title with a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans. The overs were lowered to 15 due to the rain, and the men in yellow's new target was 171. Devon Conway and Shivam Dube both played well, but it was Ravindra Jadeja who gave MS Dhoni's team the victory. Ravindra Jadeja stepped up to lead the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL triumph, striking 10 runs in two balls against Mohit Sharma.



It was a night to forget for the fast bowler, as his last ball of the over was not enough for the Gujarat Titans to defend their title in the IPL 2023 Final. However, he was shown support from the team's captain, Hardik Pandya, who came towards him and tried to console him after the loss. Mohit Sharma's last over gave away 13 runs to CSK as his first ball was a dot, then the next 3 balls gave a run each, and the last 2 balls were thrashed outside the boundaries by Ravindra Jadeja for 6 and 4 runs, respectively.

How did Gujarat Titans show support to Mohit Sharma?

After losing the title to CSK many fans were criticizing the bowler for his performance in CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final. However, Gujarat Titans came to showw support for Mohit on a social media post stating that :

Mohit Sharma, the final over doesn't define what you've delivered this season. Hold your head high! 💙#CSKvGT | #TATAIPL | #Final pic.twitter.com/RaI9gBV6Wc — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 29, 2023

Notably, Mohit was a standout with the ball for Hardik Pandya and company this season. With 27 wickets from 14 innings, the 34-year-old finished as the team's second-highest wicket-taker and made his 100th appearace in the competiton. Gujarat Titans post shows their respect for the stars who worked tirelessly to reach the IPL 2023 final. However, failing to win the game after an excellent batting effort.