IPL 2023: How can RCB overtake CSK and LSG to reach IPL 2023 qualifiers? Check scenario

The IPL 2023 is in its crucial stage as three of the four playoff spots are still up for grabs. The teams contending for the positions are CSK, LSG, RCB, and MI. Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up against SRH today and will have to secure a win to proceed on the points table.

As the league stage is at its closing phase, all the franchises have their calculators on and are counting every minuscule possibility to enter the top 4. RCB, who is currently just outside the playoffs zone has the opportunity to overtake CSK and LSG on the table and could finish at second. But to achieve that there lies a stipulation. Let's figure out the RCB qualification scenario.

How can RCB overtake CSK and LSG to reach IPL 2023 qualifiers?

Royal Challengers Bangalore currently stand at 12 points on the table and with two matches-RCB vs SRH and RCB vs GT- still to go, the team could possibly end with 16 points. However, that's not a choice but rather a necessity. Moreover, upon reaching the equation the team still won't be guaranteed to go through. RCB has to win both its matches with a good margin to eliminate the possible clash with MI, who could also finish with the same points. RCB have a superior run rate than MI and they have to maintain that to finish in the top 4.

While the above would be valid if and only if CSK and LSG win their last remaining match. If both teams lose, they will stay at 15 points which would be ideal for RCB as it has the chance of attaining 16 points. Thus, to bring this into simple words, RCB has to win both their matches and at the same time hope that CSK loses to DC and LSG crumbles against KKR. If it happens then Faf du Plessis' side will take over CSK and LSG. To get further clarity, take a look at the IPL 2023 Points Table.

While to qualify the matters are in RCB's hands but to finish second and get an added chance to qualify for the finals, fortune has to favor Bangalore. However, one thing is certain which is that fans are up for a treat in this twilight stage of IPL 2023. What do you think, will RCB qualify for the playoffs?