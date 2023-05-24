How Lucknow Super Giants' Fortunes Changed After Krunal Took Over Captaincy From KL Rahul

Quick links:
Image: BCCI
Lucknow Super Giants are one of the four teams in IPL 2023 set to compete in the playoff stage. Lucknow qualified for the business end of the competition after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 1 run in their final league stage match. However, the qualification was not a cakewalk for LSG as they needed to win their last three league stage matches to make it into the top four. With KL Rahul ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, Krunal Pandya took charge of the team for the final five games and managed to take them into the playoffs.
LSG defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders in three consecutive matches to qualify for the knockouts. Prior to that, LSG lost a match against Gujarat Titans by 56 runs, which took a massive hit on their IPL 2023 campaign. Under Krunal Pandya's captaincy, LSG played five matches and won three games. Their match against Chennai Super Kings was abandoned due to rain. Under KL Rahul's leadership, LSG played nine matches and won only five. Let's take a look at how LSG's fortunes changed after Krunal Pandya took over the captaincy.
Lucknow Super Giants played a total of 9 matches under KL Rahul's captaincy. The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise won five of those nine games, while they lost four matches.
Lucknow Super Giants have so far played five matches under Krunal Pandya's captaincy. The Sanjiv Goenka-owned team has won three of those matches and lost one. Their match against Chennai Super Kings ended in no result.
