I Am Recovering Well, Says Pant After Meeting DC Teammates

Sorely missed in a forgettable campaign so far, Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant on Friday said he is "getting better with each passing day", months after being treated for multiple injuries arising out of a horrific car accident.

India's star cricketer Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway last December.

When asked about his recovery, Pant said, "I am recovering very well and I'm getting better with each passing day. I came to visit the National Cricket Academy and the Delhi Capitals happened to be there. So I met the team." Though he is recovering, he is unlikely to make a comeback anytime soon.

Pant caught up with his teammates on the sidelines of the training session at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Pant further added, "I just saw how the team's practice is carrying on. I really love to be around the boys and I am missing it." The wicketkeeper-batter also wished the team ahead of its next game.

"My heart and soul are always with the Delhi Capitals. I would like to wish them all the best for their next match." DC have lost all their four matches so far in the cash-rich league that started on March 31.