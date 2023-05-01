'I Feel For Him,' Tim David Showcases Compassion For Jason Holder After Hat-trick Of Sixes

Tim David became the man of the hour on Sunday night, as he smashed three consecutive sixes in the final over of the IPL 2023 Match 42. With 17 runs required to win in the final over, David hit Jason Holder for three consecutive sixes and handed Mumbai Indians a win by six wickets. The 27-year-old Aussie remained unbeaten after scoring 45 runs in just 14 balls at a strike rate of 321.43.

However, after the Mumbai Indians won the match, Tim David shed his views on his knock and also expressed sympathy for Holder. The big-hitting Australian mentioned it was tough for everyone to bowl at all stages of the match. Here’s what Tim had to say about Jason Holder at the post-match conference.

“It was tough bowling. It was very sweaty to grip the ball. As a batter, you have a feeling when you get the momentum. It was very important that the first ball went for six. It’s a tough role for him [Holder]. I feel for him because it was tough for everyone bowling at all stages,” said Tim David. Holder ended up conceding 55 runs after bowling just 3.3 overs without picking any wickets.

Tim David overshadows first-time IPL centurion Yashsvi Jaiswal

David’s knock certainly stole the thunder from Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who recorded his maiden IPL century earlier in the match. While opening the innings with Jos Buttler in match 42 of IPL 2023, Jaiswal hit 124 runs in 62 balls. The 23-year-old smashed an overall 16 fours and eight sixes.

Meanwhile, David also mentioned Jaiswal in his comments and stacked him with praise. “He played an amazing innings. Congratulations to him. It was very good to watch. He’s a Mumbai boy, so on his home turf that must be special for him. I don’t know if it is his first hundred in the IPL, but an amazing knock, so well done to him,” David added. This was the one-thousandth game to be played in the marquee T20 league since its inception in 2008. This was also the 150th match as a captain for The Hitman.