'I Have No Shame In Accepting That': Virat Kohli Admits To Making Many Mistakes As Captain

During an episode of PUMA’s ‘Let There Be Sport’ documentary series, Virat Kohli made a straightforward revelation on making mistakes in his time as the skipper of the Indian cricket team. However, he assured that his intentions were always pure and unselfish. Despite leading India to historic wins in bilateral series and bringing a fitness revolution to Indian cricket, Kohli dealt with criticism for not winning any ICC gold as a captain.

Under his leadership, India played an aggressive brand of cricket in Tests and achieved great heights, including winning their first-ever Test series on Australian soil. Kohli stepped down as T20I captain after the T20 World Cup in 2021 and was also removed as ODI skipper later the same year as Indian selectors wanted one leader in the white-ball formats. In early 2022, he also relinquished the Test captaincy after the South Africa tour.

'I have no shame in accepting that I made mistakes.'

“Hundred percent. So I have no shame in accepting that I made many mistakes when I was the captain. But the one thing I know for sure is that I never did anything for my own selfish motives. I can take guarantee of that from the one to the last day. I have not done anything for myself. I just had one goal to take the team ahead. I can totally accept if I have taken the decisions correctly or not. I can totally accept it you make mistakes like you make errors when you get out, that’s a failure. Failures will keep happening but the intent was never in the wrong place. So I can absolutely take guarantee of that. Till that is in its right place, you will make mistakes, but you will learn from that as I said, you will not then start shying away from making things," Kohli said.

“My intentions were always right. The ways I said you had to tweak according to individuals. Many times decisions have been wrong, but these things teach you a lot. Then you start taking it as the whole journey and what went well, but then go right, and then you learn from all situations so that’s exactly what happened," he added.

In 2021, Kohli stepped down as the skipper of the Royal Challengers Bangalore after leading the side for nearly a decade. Kohli cited increased pressure as captain of the Indian team as the reason for dropping the RCB leadership. However, Kohli returned as captain of the franchise for a few games in the ongoing season of the IPL after Faf du Plessis ruled himself out of the regular playing XI over a rib injury.

Image: AP

