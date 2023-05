'I Will Just Do My Job': Rinku Singh Reacts To Indian Team Selection Aspirations

Rinku Singh may have been the solitary talking point for Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL season gone horribly wrong, but the 25-year-old prefers to stay grounded and not thinking about a Team India push. Having made headlines hitting fives sixes in a row in their win over Gujarat Titans earlier this season, Rinku emerged as KKR's top-batter and finisher this season with former India coach Ravi Shastri picking him to make a late push for India's World Cup squad.

"Anyone will feel great to have a season like this, but I'm not thinking that far that I will get selected to Indian team," said Rinku in the post-match media interaction after their one-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants here on Saturday. The 25-year-old struck a 33-ball 67 not out, his fourth fifty this season, and nearly pulled off another thrilling win against LSG. Rinku finished with the top run-getter for KKR with 474 runs at an average of 59.25 and 149-plus strike rate.

From getting used to the chants of 'Rinku, Rinku' in the packed Eden Gardens' galleries to receiving adulation from all quarters, his life has changed for good in span of just two months. But Rinku prefers to go back to drawing board and follow the same routine. "I will just continue my same routine practice and gym after returning home. Names will keep on coming, I will just do my job," the UP cricketer said.

"Everyone at home is really happy. Last year people came to know about me for my cameos. But after hitting those five sixes, I'm getting a lot of respect. Many people now know me. I'm happy but not overjoyed, afterall we couldn't make it," he rued. Needing to hit three sixes from last three deliveries to win against LSG, it was a Gujarat Titans like situation.

"I was completely relaxed, and thought we would see whatever happens. Yes, the thoughts of hitting five sixes in a row (against Gujarat Titans) did come to my mind. I just missed one ball (to hit a six) and it turned out to be a four," he lamented.