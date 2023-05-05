Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal appeared for a conversation on the recent episode of Breakfast with Champions. Speaking to host Gaurav Kapur, Kuldeep revealed how the legendary Sachin Tendulkar suggested being aware of the lavish lifestyle of the Indian Premier League. On listening to the advice from the cricket legend, Chahal jumped into the conversation and said he hoped Kuldeep followed the advice.

“It was the 2012 season. I had entered the Indian U19 team, and during the IPL, I had a series in Australia but I didn't have a great experience there. In the afternoon, Sachin paaji had to bat. I bowled at him for about an hour, had even dismissed him. Then he talked to me for half an hour,” Kuldeep Yadav recalled.

"I was very young back then"

“I was very young back then, so I was very outspoken. So, I started sharing things with him. I told him how I had a bad experience in Australia, I bowled poorly. So, he tried to motivate me that it was just a start and that I will face such situations many times in the future. Then he talked about the IPL... He told me to beware about the lifestyle in IPL, sleep on time, eat well, don't roam around too much because a lot of people will approach you,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chahal who was also a part of the conversation, intervened and said, “I wish you had listened to him,” leaving the left-arm spinner in splits”. The left-arm wrist-spinner broke into the IPL during the 2012 season but didn’t make his debut until four years later. However, he had major learning during his stay on the bench at MI.

His career hit a low following conclusion of the IPL 2021 season when the Kolkata Knight Riders decided against retaining him. However, Delhi Capitals showed faith in him and roped him in for INR 2 crore. He eventually picked 21 wickets in 14 games. In IPL 2023, Yadav has again shown a pleasant form with 9 wickets at an average of 26.13 and an economy of 6.74.