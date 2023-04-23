In Pictures | Lucknow Super Giants Choke Against Gujarat Giants; Here's How It Happened

Quick links:
In Match 30 of IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bat first. Lucknow Super Giants bowlers did a good job in restricting Gujarat to a low score.
KL Rahul's captaincy proved to be excellent as he did brilliant work in changing his bowlers and bringing the right man in at the right time.
Despite Lucknow's impactful bowling in the match, Wriddhiman Saha and Hardik Pandya managed to register 47 and 66 runs respectively to keep up the scoring rate.
Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya picked up two wickets each, while Amit Mishra and Naveen-ul-Haq took one wicket each to their names.
Pandya and Vijay Shankar couldn't push the score and Naveen-ul-Haq returned to clean up the latter as Gujarat Titans posted 135/6 in 20 overs.
KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers started the chase with a bang as they scored with a run rate of 10. Mayers got dismissed for 24 off 19 balls by Rashid Khan.
Gujarat Titans then managed to dismiss Krunal Pandya towards the backend of the 15th over with Lucknow Super Giants still needing 30 runs to win the match.
KL Rahul scored 68 off 61 balls but got dismissed in the final over. Rahul's dismissal triggered a batting collapse as Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, and Deepak Hooda got out in consecutive balls.
Lucknow failed to score 12 runs in the final over after Mohit Sharma and his side picked up four wickets in four balls including a team hat-trick.
