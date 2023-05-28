'Indelible Mark That Will Never Be Forgotten': Cricket World Pays Tribute To Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League ahead of the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The decision comes as a surprise to many fans who have followed Rayudu's career closely, as he was a consistent performer in the tournament and a crucial asset to his teams - CSK and Mumbai Indians.

Rayudu's retirement marks the end of an era in the IPL, as he leaves behind a remarkable legacy. Known for his aggressive batting style and ability to anchor the innings, Rayudu had become a dependable middle-order batsman for his teams. His vast experience and cool temperament made him a valuable asset in high-pressure situations. Here's how the cricket world paid its tribute to Ambati Rayudu.

Happy Retirement brotherman @RayuduAmbati. It has been an honor to share the field with you & get to know you both on and off-field. Your immense contributions to the sport have left an indelible mark that will never be forgotten. Wishing you the best always ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jtCXYzlz8D — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 28, 2023

Love your sense of humour. And loved your cricket Rayudu gaaru. You have so much to be proud of. https://t.co/xwa3ZwLvMk — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 28, 2023

A glittering IPL career, full of legendary memories. 🏆



Go well, @RayuduAmbati. 💙 https://t.co/o1rsIyPvNa — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 28, 2023

Ambati Rayudu's career

Born on September 23, 1985, in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, Rayudu made his debut in the IPL in 2010 with the Mumbai Indians. He later went on to represent the Chennai Super Kings, leaving an indelible mark on both franchises. Throughout his IPL career, Rayudu amassed over 4,300 runs, including one century and 22 half-centuries, at an average of 28.29. He won three IPL trophies with Mumbai Indians and two with Chennai Super Kings.

Rayudu's contributions were not limited to batting alone. He was a brilliant fielder and an occasional wicket-keeper, adding depth to his teams' resources. His versatility made him a sought-after player, and his presence in the playing XI brought stability and balance. Despite his achievements in the IPL, Rayudu faced challenges in his international career. He played for the Indian national team in limited-overs cricket, but his chances were sporadic.

Image: CSK/Twitter