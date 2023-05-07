'Intention was to take on Mohammed Siraj'; David Warner opens up on win against RCB

On Saturday, Delhi Capitals secured its 4th win in IPL 2023 by beating RCB by 7 wickets. It was a scintillating victory for Delhi as not only they chased down a challenging total of 182 but also did it with 20 balls to spare. The captain of the DC side, David Warner revealed the approach the batsmen followed to hand Royal Challengers Bangalore a crushing defeat.

David Warner, who has had an unusual IPL in the department of strike rate, decided to whack the ball from the word go on Saturday. The DC skipper attacked Mohammed Siraj from the outset and made the most of field restrictions. Phil Salt also charged at Siraj, which also gave birth to yet another intense situation on the field. Siraj gave away 28 runs in the 2 overs he bowled and went wicketless.

David Warner opens up on win against RCB

Following the match, David Warner divulged that it was a part of the plan to go after Mohammed Siraj. Warner heaped praise on Phil Salt and the bowlers for restricting RCB at what he says was a par score at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. "Amazing. I thought it was a par score, the ball was skidding. But the way we came out led by Phil Salt paved the way. Our intention was to take on Siraj, he's been bowling well and taking wickets early. His wickets have been bowled or LBW so we wanted to drag his length back," said Warner.

"Credit to the way the bowlers bowled, Anrich is not there but Ishant is leading the pack with Khaleel. And Kuldeep and Axar as well have been brilliant. It is all about momentum, we are finding the right balance at the right time. Now we go to Chennai and try to get a performance there, I know it will be tough," said Warner.

IPL 2023 DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals resgister convinving win

Considering what transpired between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly early on in the tournament when both sides met, the reverse fixture at Arun Jaitley Stadium had all the hype. Batting first RCB was given a good headstart by Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. Kohli continued after Du Plessis fell at the score of 82. Kohli scored 55 before being held out in the 16th over. For Bangalore Mahipal Lomror stepped up and scored an incredible 54 off 29.

In reply Delhi Capitals showed intentions to chase the target at the start. David Warner and Phil Salt scored at the rate of 12 in the powerplay. After Warner's departure, Salt got the support from Mitchell Marsh, the two maintained the blazing strike rate and took the game away from Bangalore. Both fell before the target was achieved, however, Rilee Rossouw and Axar Patel made sure that nothing goes wrong this time. DC won the match by 7 wickets. Phil Salt became the man of the match for scoring 87 off 45.