IPL 2023: ‘16.25 crores for 15 runs and 6 balls’ - Top five flops of the season

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League 2023 has reached its final stage and it's the Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Mumbai Indians who have made it to the final four stages of the tournament. However, the IPL 2023 has produced some good new emerging players like Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, and many more. The tournament also saw a lot of disappointing performances from the likes of Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jofra Archer, and many more. So here's a look at the biggest flops of IPL 2023 and how they fared throughout the season.

A look at the five biggest flops of the Indian Premier League 2023:

Ben Stokes: England Test captain Ben Stokes was bought at a price of INR 16.25 crore by the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 auction and it was believed that the player will prove to be one of the main assets of the team and strengthen the middle order of the team. Stokes who was returning to the IPL set up played only two matches for CSK and scored only 15 runs at an average of 07.50. He only bowled one over in the tournament and went for 18 runs. The England all-rounder was then ruled out of many matches as he sustained a knee injury and has not yet returned to the tournament. Jofra Archer: English speedster Jofra Archer was supposed to lead the Mumbai Indians pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2023 but he only played five matches for the team and gave runs at an economy of 09.50. He was then ruled out of the tournament due to injury and was a flop in the tournament. Harry Brook: The youngster who set world cricket on fire, Harry Brook was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad team management at a whopping price of INR 13.35 crore and the player was brought in for his explosive batting. Brook only scored 190 runs in the 11 matches he played out of which 100 came in only one match vs Kolkata Knight Riders. The English batsman didn't play well in the rest of the matches and is considered a flop. Kagiso Rabada: The South African fast bowler was picked by Punjab Kings last year and he was among the pick of the bowlers last season for them but he didn't perform as expected this year as he picked up 7 wickets in 6 matches and also went for runs. Sam Curran: Sam Curran became the costliest player in IPL history during the IPL auction later last year and he was picked by Punjab Kings for 18.5 cr. He scored 276 runs in 14 games and picked up 10 wickets at an expensive economy of 10.22. So, looking at the price he came in, he can be considered a flop.

The Indian Premier League over the years has groomed players and has prepared them for the challenges of international cricket. One of the biggest leagues of the world, the IPL, irrespective of origin has given a chance to innumerable international and Indian youngsters to showcase their capabilities and help them make a name for themselves in the cricketing arena.