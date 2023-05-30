IPL 2023: 4 Match Defining Moments That Contributed To MS Dhoni Led CSK's 5th Title Win

Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 final early on Tuesday morning to win their record-equalling fifth title. The MS Dhoni-led side won by five wickets with zero balls remaining. Ravindra Jadeja shone for CSK as he finished the chase for his side on the last two deliveries of the match. Only Mumbai Indians have won as many IPL trophies as Super Kings. Meanwhile, let's take a look at four match-defining moments that contributed to CSK's fifth title win.

1. Dhoni's stumping of Shubman Gill

Mahendra Singh Dhoni pulled off one of the best stumping of his career when he took only 0.1 seconds to dismiss the Gujarat Titans opener, Shubman Gill. The incident occurred on the final delivery of Gujarat's seventh over, which was being bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. The CSK all-rounder bowled an outside off delivery to Gill, who came down the track in an attempt to play a shot over the extra cover. However, Gill failed to connect with the ball, providing Dhoni with a chance to take off his bails. Dhoni kept his calm and removed the bails in a flash, securing CSK's maiden wicket of the match.

2. Jadeja hitting 6 & 4 when CSK needed 10 runs to win

Ravindra Jadeja smashed two back-to-back boundaries on the final two deliveries of the last over. He hit Gujarat Titans' Mohit Sharma for a six and a four to finish the game for CSK when they needed 10 runs to win off 2 balls. Until the last two balls of the over, Mohit Sharma was bowling exceptionally well. He had conceded just 3 runs in 3 deliveries. However, Jadeja picked up form on the final two balls and dispatched both of them for boundaries, helping CSK win a record-equalling five titles.

3. Rayudu hitting 6,4,6 in the 13th over

Ambati Rayudu, who was playing the last IPL game of his illustrious career, came down to bat after Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal in the 11th over. He helped CSK regain momentum by hitting three consecutive boundaries in the 13th over. Rayudu smashed 6, 4, and 6 on the first three deliveries of Mohit Sharma, forging a crucial partnership with Shivam Dube. However, Rayudu was dismissed on the fourth delivery of the over. He ended his knock at 19 off 8 balls.

4. Conway provides a solid start

After the game resumed following rain interruption, Devon Conway provided a solid start to Chennai. He smashed Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya for a six and a four in the first full over that was bowled after the break. This shifted the momentum toward CSK, who never looked back and went on to win the trophy for the fifth time. Conway was named the player of the match for his 25-ball 47-run knock, which included 4 boundaries and 2 sixes.

