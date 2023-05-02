'They Are Doing What Chennai Used To Do': Ex-India Star Cites CSK To Laud Hardik's GT

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently praised the Gujarat Titans team for their exceptional performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Chopra commended the team for investing in players who were initially deemed incapable of delivering the expected results.

He compared their strategy to that of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who were known for investing in players who were often overlooked by other teams. Chopra further added that the Hardik Pandya-led team has been outstanding in executing its plans and that the approach of starting from scratch with lesser-known players has paid off well.

Chopra mentioned a few players who have performed exceptionally well for the Gujarat Titans in this IPL season. Players like Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, and Rahul Tewatia have all contributed significantly to the team's success. Their performances have been crucial in helping the team maintain a strong position in the tournament.

The team has managed to make a strong statement by putting their faith in these lesser-known players and achieving remarkable results. Overall, Chopra's comments highlight the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans' impressive performance and their unconventional approach towards team building.

"Gujarat are doing what Chennai used to do. They are investing in players who everyone felt wouldn't be able to deliver. They are saying they are not done but will start from here, whether it is Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, or Rahul Tewatia. They have been absolutely outstanding," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The Gujarat Titans are currently ranked number one on the IPL 2023 points table with six wins in eight matches. GT are currently locking horns against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad. They have managed to restrict the visitors to a low score of 130/8 in 20 overs. However, Delhi Capitals made a comeback in the first four overs of Gujarat's innings as they picked up two wickets. It will be interesting to see how Gujarat will approach the chase.

Gujarat Titans' squad for IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans' full squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Kane Williamson, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little.

Image: BCCI