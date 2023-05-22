IPL 2023: Former KKR Batsman Reveals Kolkata Knight Riders' Big Blunder That Cost Them

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra opened up about the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR)'s poor showcases of performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). He claims that it was a mistake to allow Shubman Gill to go but says that their perfomance showed that KKR might dominate the league for a while.



Kolkata Knight Riders were knocked out of the tournament after their close one-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, 20th May. However, they were so close to winning the game even if they had won the game, their qualification wasn't guaranteed, and given how the outcomes turned out, it seemed likely that they would be eliminated.

KKR were 7th on the points table with only 6 wins to their name from 14 matches. They displayed great performances in some matches but that was not enough as they failed to perform on big occasions. This is one of the main reasons for their poor campaign.

Even though the team failed to qualify, they showcased some world-class batters and bowlers with emerging talents like Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana.

The Kolkata Knight Riders were without their captain Shreyas Iyer this season, and their two key players, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine, were not at their best for the majority of the competition. They'll only get stronger and have a chance to be one of the most dangerous teams with the return of their regular captain the next season.

The advantages for Kolkata Knight Riders, according to Aakash Chopra, are that they improved as the competition went on. He stated on his official Twitter account: “KKR as a team grew on you as the tournament progressed…of course, they haven’t qualified but there’s plenty to like. In Nitish, Rinku, Iyer (with Shreyas to join) they have a solid Indian batting lineup. In Varun-Suyash they have two good Indian spinners. Harshit-Vaibhav have a solid upside too.”

Letting go of Gill was a blunder': Aakash Chopra



Shubham Gill represented Kolkata Knight Riders from 2018 to 2021. He was one of the best consistent batters for the team but the team decided to let him go in IPL 2022 auction. It would have been a different story if they had maintained Venkatesh Iyer and played the right-hander.

Aakash Chopra was critical of the KKR's decision to release Shubham Gill: “Their overseas contingent might need a reboot…but that’s an easier problem to solve. Letting go of Gill was a blunder (said it back then too)…but the next couple of seasons could be their years.”

Shubham has become one of the icons of the league this year. Being the second leading run-scorer this year with 680 runs under his name with an average of 56.66.