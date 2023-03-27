IPL 2023: Aakash Chopra Unimpressed By Delhi Capitals' Team Combination | READ

IPL 2023: Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra is known for his staunch criticism as he often uses his social media handle to put out his opinions. The 45-year-old will be seen commentating in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. On his YouTube channel, Aakash analysed the strength and weaknesses of Delhi Capitals.

Aakash Chopra predicted where will Delhi Capitals finish in IPL 2023

Delhi can be regarded as a contender for the coveted trophy but the absence of Rishabh Pant could be a huge void to fill. David Warner will lead the contingent this time but Aakash seems to be pretty confused when it comes to Delhi's playing XI. “What could be Delhi's XI? You can get David Warner to open alongside Prithvi Shaw. You can keep Mitchell Marsh at No. 3 because you will not send either David Warner or Prithvi Shaw at No. 3.”

He then raised questions over Delhi's choice of wicketkeeper as they are on the brink of the new IPL season. "Then you will have to have Manish Pandey at No. 4. Remember that there is no keeper thus far. Then Rilee Rossouw or Rovman Powell at No. 5. At No. 6, Sarfaraz Khan or any other keeper. We don't even know who is going to keep. I am thinking Sarfaraz Khan but I don't know.

He went on, “Then Axar Patel at No. 7. After that, Kuldeep Yadav and three pacers among your four bowlers. That's what I am thinking because Mitchell Marsh is not bowling. In the three pacers, you can have Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, and either Mukesh Kumar or Ishant Sharma.”

Aakash revealed he doesn't think the Warner-led franchise will be able to clinch a top spot. "Only three teams (from the original franchises) have not lifted the trophy so far - Punjab, Delhi and RCB. Delhi have also come close, all teams come close sometime or the other, but I don't think they will come close this time."

Delhi Capitals IPL full squad

Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw